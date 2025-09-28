Sunday, September 28, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosCoordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, H.E. Mr. Ihsaan Afzal Khan,...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, H.E. Mr. Ihsaan Afzal Khan, visiting stalls at the ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition in Dhaka and appreciating Pakistani exhibitors for showcasing their products

Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, H.E. Mr. Ihsaan Afzal Khan, visiting stalls at the ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition in Dhaka and appreciating Pakistani exhibitors for showcasing their products
APP34-270925 DHAKA: September 27 - Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, H.E. Mr. Ihsaan Afzal Khan, visiting stalls at the ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition in Dhaka and appreciating Pakistani exhibitors for showcasing their products. APP/FHA
4
- Advertisement -
Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, H.E. Mr. Ihsaan Afzal Khan, visiting stalls at the ‘Made in Pakistan’ Exhibition in Dhaka and appreciating Pakistani exhibitors for showcasing their products
APP34-270925
DHAKA
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan