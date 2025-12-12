Friday, December 12, 2025
APP57-121225 TASHKENT: December 12 - Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry, Ihsaan Afzal, shakes hands with Shohrukh Gulamov, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, following their meeting, reaffirming commitment to fast-track expansion of the Preferential Trade Agreement and strengthen bilateral trade cooperation. APP/ABB
TASHKENT: December 12 –
