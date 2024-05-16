Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar is addressing on the event of dissemination of Third-party validation of Sehat Sahulat Program, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar is addressing on the event of dissemination of Third-party validation of Sehat Sahulat Program, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.
APP35-160524 ISLAMABAD: May 16 - Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar is addressing on the event of dissemination of Third-party validation of Sehat Sahulat Program, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.
Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar is addressing on the event of dissemination of Third-party validation of Sehat Sahulat Program, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.
APP35-160524
ISLAMABAD: May 16 – 
Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar is addressing on the event of dissemination of Third-party validation of Sehat Sahulat Program, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.
APP33-160524
ISLAMABAD: May 16 – Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor Health Services Academy receiving shield from Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar on successful third party validation report issuance. Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar is addressing on the event of dissemination of Third-party validation of Sehat Sahulat Program, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.

APP34-160524
ISLAMABAD: May 16 – Muhammad Arshad, CEO SSP receiving shield from Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar on successful third party validation report issuance

Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar is addressing on the event of dissemination of Third-party validation of Sehat Sahulat Program, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.
APP36-160524
ISLAMABAD: May 16 – Signing of MOU between Sehat Sahulat Program, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination and Health Services Academy. Dr. Malik Mukhtar Coordinator to PM on National Health, Dr. Luo dapeng WR WHO, Muhammad Arshad, CEO Sehat Sahulat Program, Dr. Shahzad Ali Khan, Vice Chancellor Health Services Academy, Franz Von Ronne, Principal Advisor (SP-SHP) GIZ, Dr. Shoaib Suddle, Chairman One Man Commission on Minority Rights, Dr. Imran Masood GIZ, Gulzar Ali Mallah Sehat Sahulat Program, Fahad Ul Ahmad Sehat Sahulat Program, Zohair Ihsan, Sehat Sahulat Program, Kashif Altaf Sehat Sahulat Program witnessed the ceremony. 

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services