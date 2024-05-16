APP34-160524
ISLAMABAD: May 16 – Muhammad Arshad, CEO SSP receiving shield from Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar on successful third party validation report issuance
Coordinator to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Malik Mukhtar is addressing on the event of dissemination of Third-party validation of Sehat Sahulat Program, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination.
