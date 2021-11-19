Cook serving traditional food item chicken tikka during the Food Festival at PC hotel

Cook serving traditional food item chicken tikka during the Food Festival at PC hotel
APP70-191121 PESHAWAR: November 19 - Cook serving traditional food item chicken tikka during the Food Festival at PC hotel. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP70-191121 PESHAWAR:
APP71-191121 PESHAWAR: November 19 – Craft man displaying different handmade decoration items during the Food Festival at PC hotel. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum