Consultant (Legal Affairs) to the President of Pakistan Justice (Retd.) Irfan Qadir addressing the 2nd Annual Conference “Work Ethics” organized by the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan to mark it’s 20 years of establishment
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.