Consul General of Thailand, Narut Soontarodon in a group photo with the guests during an Iftar-Dinner in honor of top travel agents at a local hotel hosted by Thai Airways

- SC serves notices to respondents in petition against extra taxes in electricity bills
- SC to form larger bench in sugar price fixation case
- SC adjourns federation’s appeal regarding tax collection by Cantt Boards
- Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers condolences to the family of Lt. Colonel Syed Kashif Ali Shaheed at their residence in Chaklala
