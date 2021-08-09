PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Consul General of Pakistan Toronto Abdul Hameed delivers speech to International Solidarity Conference on Kashmir, arranged in the Canadian city of Toronto under the joint aegis of Friends of Kashmir and the Canadian Council for Justice and Peace Tue, 10 Aug 2021, 12:12 AM Twitter Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Email Telegram APP92-090821 TORONTO: August 09 - Consul General of Pakistan Toronto Abdul Hameed delivers speech to International Solidarity Conference on Kashmir, arranged in the Canadian city of Toronto under the joint aegis of Friends of Kashmir and the Canadian Council for Justice and Peace. APP