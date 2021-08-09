Consul General of Pakistan Toronto Abdul Hameed delivers speech to International Solidarity Conference on Kashmir, arranged in the Canadian city of Toronto under the joint aegis of Friends of Kashmir and the Canadian Council for Justice and Peace

Consul General of Pakistan Toronto Abdul Hameed delivers speech to International Solidarity Conference on Kashmir, arranged in the Canadian city of Toronto under the joint aegis of Friends of Kashmir and the Canadian Council for Justice and Peace
APP92-090821 TORONTO: August 09 - Consul General of Pakistan Toronto Abdul Hameed delivers speech to International Solidarity Conference on Kashmir, arranged in the Canadian city of Toronto under the joint aegis of Friends of Kashmir and the Canadian Council for Justice and Peace. APP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

A girl busy in selecting bangles to purchase to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners

A girl busy in selecting bangles to purchase to attract the customers as the nation starts preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners

A boy enjoying to test a horn during purchasing items to celebrate Independence Day

A boy enjoying to test a horn during purchasing items to celebrate Independence Day

A view of large number people busy in purchasing national flag colour dresses at Paper Market in preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manners after lifting lockdown and ease in COVID-19 restrictions

A view of large number people busy in purchasing national flag colour dresses at Paper Market in preparations to celebrate Independence Day in befitting...

An illuminated view of Town Hall building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Independence Day celebrations

An illuminated view of Town Hall building decorated with colourful lights in connection with Independence Day celebrations

Minister Information and Planning & Development Fate Ullah Kahn addressing a press conference regarding Nagar by election GBA-4 Nagar-01

Minister Information and Planning & Development Fate Ullah Kahn addressing a press conference regarding Nagar by election GBA-4 Nagar-01

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo along with Tri-Services offcers at the opening session of Naval War Game SHAMSHEER-E-BAHR VIII

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in a group photo along with Tri-Services offcers at the opening session of Naval...

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad presenting Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem with a gift from the Embassy of Pakistan

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad presenting Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem with a gift from the Embassy of Pakistan

Senator Hidayat Ullah, presiding over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions at Parliament House

Senator Hidayat Ullah, presiding over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions at Parliament House

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand presiding over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee On Climate Change at Parliament Lodges

Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand presiding over a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee On Climate Change at Parliament Lodges

Senator Shamim Afridi, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Privatization presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Shamim Afridi, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Privatization presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Mohsin Aziz, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Kamil Ali Agha Chairman Senate Functional Committee On Government Assurances presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House

Senator Kamil Ali Agha Chairman Senate Functional Committee On Government Assurances presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House