Saturday, February 14, 2026
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosConsul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, meets with Syed Abu...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, meets with Syed Abu Huraira Shah, a talented young Pakistani international Taekwondo athlete who has represented Pakistan at various competitions.

APP41-130226 DUBAI: February 13 - Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, meets with Syed Abu Huraira Shah, a talented young Pakistani international Taekwondo athlete who has represented Pakistan at various competitions. APP/ABB
46
Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad, meets with Syed Abu Huraira Shah, a talented young Pakistani international Taekwondo athlete who has represented Pakistan at various competitions.
APP41-130226
DUBAI: February 13 – 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan