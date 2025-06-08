Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, Hussain Muhammad calls on Sultan Al Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community to extend Eid Al Adha greetings.
