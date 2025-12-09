Tuesday, December 9, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosConsul General Hussain Muhammad inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Automechanika Dubai 2025,...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Consul General Hussain Muhammad inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Automechanika Dubai 2025, where nine Pakistani companies are showcasing the country’s automotive, engineering, and parts manufacturing potential to global buyers.

APP83-091225 DUBAI: December 09 - Consul General Hussain Muhammad inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Automechanika Dubai 2025, where nine Pakistani companies are showcasing the country's automotive, engineering, and parts manufacturing potential to global buyers. APP/TZD/ABB
9
- Advertisement -
Consul General Hussain Muhammad inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at Automechanika Dubai 2025, where nine Pakistani companies are showcasing the country's automotive, engineering, and parts manufacturing potential to global buyers.
APP83-091225
DUBAI: December 09 –
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan