APP49-101220 BAHRAIN: December 10 - Commodore Abdul Munib of Pakistan Navy during Change of Command Ceremony of Combined Task Force (CTF)-151 at HQs Combined Maritime Force Bahrain. Pakistan Navy took over the Command of CTF-151 for the 9th time. APP