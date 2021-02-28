Home Photos General Coverage Photos Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ghuman giving away trophy award to winner of cycle...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosCommissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ghuman giving away trophy award to winner of cycle race during Car Free Sunday, family and professional event organized by City District Government Sun, 28 Feb 2021, 6:28 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-280221 LAHORE: February 28 - Commissioner Lahore Zulfiqar Ghuman giving away trophy award to winner of cycle race during Car Free Sunday, family and professional event organized by City District Government. APP photo by Ashraf ChAPP20-280221APP21-280221APP22-280221ALSO READ A view of cycle race during Car Free Sunday, family and professional event organized by City District GovernmentRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of cycle race during Car Free Sunday, family and professional event organized by City District GovernmentLabourer family sorting good quality of onions at Vegetable MarketA family selecting to purchase books from roadside setup by vendor in front of closed shops at Saddar area in Provincial Capital