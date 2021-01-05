Home Photos General Coverage Photos Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Balouch with Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghafar Soomro leading... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Balouch with Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghafar Soomro leading protest rally on 5th January against violation of basic human rights of Kashmir & Indian atrocities fake encounters in Kashmir at Thandi Sarak Tue, 5 Jan 2021, 7:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP34-050121 HYDERABAD: January 05 Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Balouch with Deputy Commissioner Fawad Ghafar Soomro leading protest rally on 5th January against violation of basic human rights of Kashmir & Indian atrocities fake encounters in Kashmir at Thandi Sarak. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP34-050121 ALSO READ A protest demonstration, organized by AJK France chapter, outside foreign office, to mark the Right to Self-Determination Day RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Activists of Majlis-Wahdat-Muslimeen Gilgit division protest against the killing of 11 workers of Hazara Community People from different walks of life participating in Kashmir solidarity rally in protest against Indian Illegal Occupation of Kashmir on Chowk Kutchery organized by... Jammu and Kashmir people won’t compromise on their birthright to self-determination at any cost: AJK President