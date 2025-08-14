Friday, August 15, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosCommissioner Fayaz Abbasi with DC Zainul Abedin Memon hoisting Pakistan national flag...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Commissioner Fayaz Abbasi with DC Zainul Abedin Memon hoisting Pakistan national flag during national flag hoisting ceremony during 78th Independence Day and Maarka-E-Haq celebrations at circuit house

Commissioner Fayaz Abbasi with DC Zainul Abedin Memon hoisting Pakistan national flag during national flag hoisting ceremony during 78th Independence Day and Maarka-E-Haq celebrations at circuit house
APP79-140825 HYDERABAD: August 14 - Commissioner Fayaz Abbasi with DC Zainul Abedin Memon hoisting Pakistan national flag during national flag hoisting ceremony during 78th Independence Day and Maarka-E-Haq celebrations at circuit house. APP/FHN/ABB
4
- Advertisement -
Commissioner Fayaz Abbasi with DC Zainul Abedin Memon hoisting Pakistan national flag during national flag hoisting ceremony during 78th Independence Day and Maarka-E-Haq celebrations at circuit house
APP79-140825
HYDERABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan