Thursday, February 5, 2026
APP33-050226 FAISALABAD: February 05 - Commissioner Faisalabad Raja Jahangir Anwar is addressing a seminar to mark solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day at TMA. APP/TWR/ABB
FAISALABAD: February 05 – Commissioner Faisalabad Raja Jahangir Anwar lead a walk to mark solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. APP/TWR/ABB
FAISALABAD: February 05 – A large number of women participating a walk to mark solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day. APP/TWR/ABB
ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

