Thursday, February 12, 2026
APP80-120226 BAHAWALPUR: February 12 – Commissioner Bahawalpur, Ms. Musarrat Jabeen, along with senior officials, speaks to the media while briefing on the various rounds of the Cholistan Jeep Rally. APP/TZD/SSH
