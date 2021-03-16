Home Photos General Coverage Photos Commandoes demonstrating their skills during the rehearsal of 23rd March paradePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosCommandoes demonstrating their skills during the rehearsal of 23rd March parade Tue, 16 Mar 2021, 6:03 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-160321 RAWALPINDI: March 16 - Commandoes demonstrating their skills during the rehearsal of 23rd March parade. APP photo by Abid ZiaAPP26-160321APP25-160321RAWALPINDI: March 16 – Helicopters taking part in the rehearsal of 23rd March parade. APP photo by Abid ZiaALSO READ Pakistani helicopters taking part in the rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day parade on 23rd MarchRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPakistani helicopters taking part in the rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day parade on 23rd MarchPakistani helicopters taking part in the rehearsal ahead of Pakistan Day parade on 23rd MarchISPR releases teaser for Pakistan Day celebrations