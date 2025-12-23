Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Commander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohamed Ebrahim Al Bin Ali, visited Naval Headquarters, and called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff.

APP61-231225 ISLAMABAD: December 23 - Commander of the Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Ahmed Mohamed Ebrahim Al Bin Ali, visited Naval Headquarters, and called on Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff. APP/FHA
APP61-231225
ISLAMABAD: December 23 – 
