Home Photos National Photos Commander of Qatar Air Force, Major General (Pilot), Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet... PhotosNational Photos Commander of Qatar Air Force, Major General (Pilot), Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr Wed, 18 Nov 2020, 6:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP29-181120 ISLAMABAD: November 18 - Commander of Qatar Air Force, Major General (Pilot), Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on President Dr Arif Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr. APP APP29-181120 ALSO READ President Dr. Arif Alvi awarding medals among the position holder students during 3rd Convocation of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) at PIFD RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Pakistan’s Ambassador-Designate to Ukraine, Major General (Retd), Noel Israel Khokhar called on President Dr Arif Alvi President Dr. Arif Alvi addressing the 3rd convocation of Pakistan Institute of Fashion Design (PIFD) Graduate students attending 3rd Convocation of the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) at PIFD