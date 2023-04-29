PhotosNational Photos COAS, General Syed Asim Munir, gives award to distinguished cadet during 147th PMA Long Course, 13th Mujahid Course, 66th Integrated Course, 6th Basic Military Training Course and 21st Lady Cadet Course at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Sat, 29 Apr 2023, 7:18 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP07-290423 KAKUL: April 29 - COAS, General Syed Asim Munir, gives award to distinguished cadet during 147th PMA Long Course, 13th Mujahid Course, 66th Integrated Course, 6th Basic Military Training Course and 21st Lady Cadet Course at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA). APP/ABB/FHA APP07-290423 KAKUL: Sponsored Ad