CM GB Muhammad Khalid Khursheed Khan meeting with Ambassador of Kuwait in Pakistan Nasar Abdul Rehman J Almutairi at GB House
APP54-190121 ISLAMABAD: January 19 - CM GB Muhammad Khalid Khursheed Khan meeting with Ambassador of Kuwait in Pakistan Nasar Abdul Rehman J Almutairi at GB House. APP photo by Asim Abbas Shigri

ALSO READ  CM GB Muhammad Khalid Khursheed Khan presenting souvenir to Ambassador of Kuwait in Pakistan Nasar Abdul Rehman J Almutairi at GB House

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR