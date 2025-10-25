Saturday, October 25, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosClosing ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Exercise Dostarym-V in Counter Terrorism domain was...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Closing ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Exercise Dostarym-V in Counter Terrorism domain was conducted between the Armies of Pakistan and Kazakhstan at Cherat

Closing ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Exercise Dostarym-V in Counter Terrorism domain was conducted between the Armies of Pakistan and Kazakhstan at Cherat
APP61-251025 CHERAT: October 25 - Closing ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Exercise Dostarym-V in Counter Terrorism domain was conducted between the Armies of Pakistan and Kazakhstan at Cherat. APP/ABB
7
- Advertisement -
Closing ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Exercise Dostarym-V in Counter Terrorism domain was conducted between the Armies of Pakistan and Kazakhstan at Cherat
APP61-251025
CHERAT
Closing ceremony of Pakistan-Kazakhstan Joint Exercise Dostarym-V in Counter Terrorism domain was conducted between the Armies of Pakistan and Kazakhstan at Cherat
APP62-251025
CHERAT 
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan