City traffic police personnel removing and crackdown against illegal LED lights of bikes

Imran Khan wants to make Pakistan prosperous by ensuring rule of law : Shibli https://www.app.com.pk/national/imran-khan-wants-to-make-pakistan-prosperous-by-ensuring-rule-of-law-shibli/ via @appcsocialmedia



#APPNews #VoteOfConfidence @PakPMO @ImranKhanPTI @shiblifaraz