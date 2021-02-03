City Degree Girls Collage Principal Ms. Tahira Daar along with teachers and students participating in a rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day
APP42-030221 PESHAWAR: February 03  City Degree Girls Collage Principal Ms. Tahira Daar along with teachers and students participating in a rally in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. APP photo by Shaheryar Anjum

ALSO READ  Kashmir issue, a looming nuclear war threat over South Asia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR