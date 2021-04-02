Home Photos General Coverage Photos Christians community busy in their religious rituals at St. Francis Church, Anarkali... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Christians community busy in their religious rituals at St. Francis Church, Anarkali to mark Good Friday Fri, 2 Apr 2021, 9:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP37-020421 LAHORE: April 02 - Christians community busy in their religious rituals at St. Francis Church, Anarkali to mark Good Friday. APP photo by Amir Khan APP37-020421 APP38-020421LAHORE: April 02 – Christians community busy in their religious rituals at St. Francis Church, Anarkali to mark Good Friday. APP photo by Amir Khan APP39-020421LAHORE: April 02 – A large number of Christian community people gathered at St. Francis Church, Anarkali to mark Good Friday. APP photo by Amir Khan APP40-020421LAHORE: April 02 – Christians community busy in their religious rituals at Saint Anthony Church to mark Good Friday. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP41-020421LAHORE: April 02 – Christians community busy in their religious rituals at Cathedral Church to mark Good Friday. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP42-020421LAHORE: April 02 – Christians community busy in their religious rituals at Cathedral Church to mark Good Friday. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari APP43-020421LAHORE: April 02 – Christians community busy in their religious rituals at Cathedral Church to mark Good Friday. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors at Swami Narian Temple Hindu community people celebrating their religious festival Holi the Spring Festival of Colors at Swami Narian Temple Members of Christian community offer prayers on Palm Sunday at the FGA Church Bahar Colony. Palm Sunday a Christian moveable feast that falls on...