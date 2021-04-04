Home Photos General Coverage Photos Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at St. Anthony’s Church Sun, 4 Apr 2021, 7:37 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP46-040421 LAHORE: April 04 - Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at St. Anthony's Church. APP Photo By Rana Imran APP46-040421 APP47-040421LAHORE: April 04 – Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at St. Anthony’s Church. APP Photo By Rana Imran APP48-040421LAHORE: April 04 – Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at St. Anthony’s Church. APP Photo By Rana Imran APP49-040421LAHORE: April 04 – Christian community female capturing the moments in yards of St. Anthony’s Church on the occasion Easter. APP Photo by Rana Imran ALSO READ Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at Central Brooks Memorial Church RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Christian community people holding a candle vigil walk during Easter at Central Brooks Memorial Church in Saddar Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at Central Brooks Memorial Church Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at Central Brooks Memorial Church