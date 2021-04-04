Home Photos General Coverage Photos Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at Central Brooks Memorial Church Sun, 4 Apr 2021, 4:56 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-040421 KARACHI: April 04 Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at Central Brooks Memorial Church. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi APP13-040421 ALSO READ FM greets Christian community on Easter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at St Philips Church Easter: Signifying victory of truth over falsity FM greets Christian community on Easter