Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at Central Brooks Memorial Church
APP38-040421 KARACHI: April 04  Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at Central Brooks Memorial Church. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi
APP38-040421

APP39-040421
KARACHI: April 04  Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at Central Brooks Memorial Church. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi
ALSO READ  Chairs being setup in the Church on the occasion of Easter keeping in view the social distances

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR