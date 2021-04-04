Home Photos General Coverage Photos Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at Central Brooks Memorial Church Sun, 4 Apr 2021, 6:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP38-040421 KARACHI: April 04 Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at Central Brooks Memorial Church. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi APP38-040421 APP39-040421KARACHI: April 04 Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at Central Brooks Memorial Church. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ Chairs being setup in the Church on the occasion of Easter keeping in view the social distances RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at St. Anthony’s Church Christian community people holding a candle vigil walk during Easter at Central Brooks Memorial Church in Saddar Christian community people busy in their religious rituals during Easter prayers at Central Brooks Memorial Church