Christian community participating in Pakistan Christmas Peace Rally near Shahra-e-Faisal

Christian community participating in Pakistan Christmas Peace Rally near Shahra-e-Faisal
APP77-181221 KARACHI: December 18 - Christian community participating in Pakistan Christmas Peace Rally near Shahra-e-Faisal. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi
Christian community participating in Pakistan Christmas Peace Rally near Shahra-e-Faisal
APP77-181221 KARACHI:
Christian community participating in Pakistan Christmas Peace Rally near Shahra-e-Faisal
APP78-181221 KARACHI: December 18 – Christian community participating in Pakistan Christmas Peace Rally near Shahra-e-Faisal. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi
Christian community participating in Pakistan Christmas Peace Rally near Shahra-e-Faisal
APP85-181221 KARACHI: December 18 – Christian community participating in Pakistan Christmas Peace Rally near Shahra-e-Faisal. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi
Christian community participating in Pakistan Christmas Peace Rally near Shahra-e-Faisal
APP86-181221 KARACHI: December 18 – Christian community participating in Pakistan Christmas Peace Rally near Shahra-e-Faisal. APP photo by Saeed Qureshi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR