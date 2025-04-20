28.2 C
Islamabad
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Christian community engaged in their religious rituals during Easter Sunday mass, commemorating...
PhotosPhoto Feature

Christian community engaged in their religious rituals during Easter Sunday mass, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus as part of the Holy Week celebrations at St. Thomas Church, Civil Lines.

APP19-200425 HYDERABAD: April 20 - Christian community engaged in their religious rituals during Easter Sunday mass, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus as part of the Holy Week celebrations at St. Thomas Church, Civil Lines.
APP19-200425
HYDERABAD: April 20 –

APP18-200425
HYDERABAD: April 20 – Christian community engaged in their religious rituals during Easter Sunday mass, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus as part of the Holy Week celebrations at St. Thomas Church, Civil Lines. APP/AKS/TZD/FHA
APP20-200425
HYDERABAD: April 20 – Christian community engaged in their religious rituals during Easter Sunday mass, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus as part of the Holy Week celebrations at St. Thomas Church, Civil Lines. APP/AKS/TZD/FHA
APP21-200425
HYDERABAD: April 20 – Christian community engaged in their religious rituals during Easter Sunday mass, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus as part of the Holy Week celebrations at St. Thomas Church, Civil Lines. APP/AKS/TZD/FHA
