APP19-200425
HYDERABAD: April 20 -
APP19-200425 HYDERABAD: April 20 –
APP18-200425 HYDERABAD: April 20 – Christian community engaged in their religious rituals during Easter Sunday mass, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus as part of the Holy Week celebrations at St. Thomas Church, Civil Lines. APP/AKS/TZD/FHA
