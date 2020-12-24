Home Photos General Coverage Photos Christian community cutting the cake in connection with Christmas celebrations during a... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Christian community cutting the cake in connection with Christmas celebrations during a function organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Catholic Church Thu, 24 Dec 2020, 5:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-241220 FAISALABAD: December 24 - Christian community cutting the cake in connection with Christmas celebrations during a function organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at Catholic Church. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP18-241220 ALSO READ Executive Director, Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Ms. Sayeda Adeela Rubab Kazmi cutting the cake during a function to mark the Christmas celebrations at APP Headquarters RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Workers preparing cakes in a bakery for their customers in connection of Christmas celebrations Christian youngsters decorating a roadside in front of a church in connection Christmas celebrations A Christian youngster decorating a roadside in front of a church in connection Christmas celebrations