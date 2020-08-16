CHITRAL: August 16  Villagers carrying wheat bundle on his shoulder on the way towards home at Golain area. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum

CHITRAL: August 16  Villagers carrying wheat bundle on his shoulder on the way towards home at Golain area. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP11-16CHITRAL: August 16  Villagers carrying wheat bundle on his shoulder on the way towards home at Golain area. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
CHITRAL: August 16  Villagers carrying wheat bundle on his shoulder on the way towards home at Golain area. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum
APP11-16
ALSO READ  HYDERABAD: August 16  Village womens on the way while carrying pots on their head after filling clean drinking water at Jamshoro area. APP photo by Farhan Khan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR