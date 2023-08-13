PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Chinese delegation paying tribute to their relatives who loss their lives during the construction of Karakoram Highway (1959-77) during their visit to Chinese Graveyard Daniyor Sun, 13 Aug 2023, 7:30 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP24-130823 GILGIT: August 13 – Chinese delegation paying tribute to their relatives who loss their lives during the construction of Karakoram Highway (1959-77) during their visit to Chinese Graveyard Daniyor. APP/AHS/ZID APP24-130823 GILGIT: