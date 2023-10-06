- Senator Muhammad Hamayun Mohmand, Chairman Senate Standing committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presiding over a meeting of the committee at Parliament House
- The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Maritime Affairs Vice Admiral (Retired) Mr. Iftikhar Rao presiding over a meeting on accession of the “International Convention for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships 2009 (Hong Kong Convention)
- Chinese Consul General in Karachi Mr. Yang Yundong, visited Mazar-e-Quaid along with diplomats of the Chinese Consulate General
- Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue &Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar presented the coins of Pakistan as a souvenir to the newly appointed Chinese Ambassador H.E Mr. Jiang Zaidong
- Caretaker Federal Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi addressing during Academia Choice Awards 2023 by All Sindh Private School & Colleges Association
