Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong said that under the guidance of two leadership and strong support from the people of both countries, the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China would achieve complete success and become a milestone in the development of China-Pakistan relations. (Match the photo with APP interview slugged “PM Shehbaz’s China visit to become a milestone in bilateral relations: Chinese Ambassador”) already been released.
Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.