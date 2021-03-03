Children watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi teams at National Stadium
APP18-030321 KARACHI: March 03 - Children watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi teams at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
APP18-030321

APP19-030321

ALSO READ  Gladiators vs United match rescheduled for Tuesday

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR