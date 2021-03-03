Home Photos General Coverage Photos Children watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChildren watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi teams at National Stadium Wed, 3 Mar 2021, 5:27 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP18-030321 KARACHI: March 03 - Children watching Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi teams at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas MehdiAPP18-030321APP19-030321ALSO READ Gladiators vs United match rescheduled for TuesdayRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of cricket match during Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United played at the National StadiumA view of cricket match during Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United played at the National StadiumSpectators enjoying during Pakistan Super League (PSL) T20 cricket match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United played at the National Stadium