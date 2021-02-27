Home Photos Feature Photos Children watching movie in the old fashioned way at street of Rahmatpur...PhotosFeature PhotosChildren watching movie in the old fashioned way at street of Rahmatpur Colony Sat, 27 Feb 2021, 6:55 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP30-27 LARKANA: February 27 - Children watching movie in the old fashioned way at street of Rahmatpur Colony. APP photo by Nadeem AkhtarAPP30-27RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORPESHAWAR: August 17 – Gypsy old man is roaming in city along with camels to sell camel milk. APP photo by Shaheryar AnjumCHITRAL: August 16 A view of broken 85 year old Harichen Bridge at Mastuj area, which is constructed by British Government in 1935....HYDERABAD: June 10 Gypsy children playing with old tyres at Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan