Home Photos Feature Photos Children takes bath to get relief from hot weather at sea shore... PhotosFeature Photos Children takes bath to get relief from hot weather at sea shore in Provincial Capital Sun, 11 Apr 2021, 9:30 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-110421 KARACHI: April 11 - Children takes bath to get relief from hot weather at sea shore in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi APP15-110421KARACHI: April 11 – Children takes bath to get relief from hot weather at sea shore in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi ALSO READ A view of low visibility of buildings due to dust storm in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Labourers unloading variety of dates from truck at Fruit and Vegetable Market as the demand increased during Holy month of Ramzan ul Mubarak in... Children enjoying to play cricket in front of closed shops of Cloth Market in Provincial Capital A view of low visibility of buildings due to dust storm in Provincial Capital