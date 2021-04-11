Children takes bath to get relief from hot weather at sea shore in Provincial Capital
APP14-110421 KARACHI: April 11 - Children takes bath to get relief from hot weather at sea shore in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi
APP15-110421
KARACHI: April 11 – Children takes bath to get relief from hot weather at sea shore in Provincial Capital. APP Photo by M Saeed Qureshi

ALSO READ  A view of low visibility of buildings due to dust storm in Provincial Capital

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR