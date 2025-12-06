Saturday, December 6, 2025
Children take part in a skipping activity during a recreational event at Shalimar Gardens as families enjoy a sunny winter day.

APP16-061225 LAHORE: December 06 - Children take part in a skipping activity during a recreational event at Shalimar Gardens as families enjoy a sunny winter day.
LAHORE: December 06 – 
LAHORE: December 06 – Children take part in various game activities during a recreational event at Shalimar Gardens as families enjoy a sunny winter day. APP/AHF/FHA
