Children selling face mask in a street for livelihood

LIVE #APPNews : Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI virtually addresses "#ClimateAmbitionSummit 2020" on the occasion of 5th anniversary of #ParisAgreement on #ClimateChange . #APPNews #ClimateAction #COP26 @PakPMO https://www.pscp.tv/w/cqOIDjFheWpWSk1SSndaanB8MW1uR2VhRE5rWU5HWL0KprRoqjHcXgyZpAQy7iT02JXfpioAcOBAcP38XKYf