Home Photos General Coverage Photos Children posing in a group photograph after performing in tableau during function... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Children posing in a group photograph after performing in tableau during function in connection with Christmas celebrations near Kachi Abadi G-7 Sun, 13 Dec 2020, 5:29 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-131220 ISLAMABAD: December 13 - Children posing in a group photograph after performing in tableau during function in connection with Christmas celebrations near Kachi Abadi G-7. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP09-131220 ALSO READ Children performing in tableau during function in connection with Christmas celebrations near Kachi Abadi G-7. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children performing in tableau during function in connection with Christmas celebrations near Kachi Abadi G-7.