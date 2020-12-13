Children posing in a group photograph after performing in tableau during function in connection with Christmas celebrations near Kachi Abadi G-7
APP09-131220 ISLAMABAD: December 13 - Children posing in a group photograph after performing in tableau during function in connection with Christmas celebrations near Kachi Abadi G-7. APP photo by Saleem Rana
APP09-131220

ALSO READ  Children performing in tableau during function in connection with Christmas celebrations near Kachi Abadi G-7.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR