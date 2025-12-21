Sunday, December 21, 2025
PhotosPhoto Feature

Children pose for photographs with Santa Claus at the historic St. Francis of Assisi Church.

APP24-211225 LAHORE: December 21 - Children pose for photographs with Santa Claus at the historic St. Francis of Assisi Church. APP/AHF/FHA
APP24-211225
LAHORE: December 21 –
APP22-211225
LAHORE: December 21 – Members of the Christian community are busy decorating a Christmas tree at Don Bosco Church as they finalize festive preparations. APP/AMI/FHA
APP23-211225
LAHORE: December 21 – Children pose for photographs with a decorated Christmas tree at the historic St. Francis of Assisi Church. APP/AHF/FHA
