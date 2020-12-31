Home Photos Feature Photos Children playing traditional game at Makki Shah area PhotosFeature Photos Children playing traditional game at Makki Shah area Thu, 31 Dec 2020, 5:45 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP11-311220 HYDERABAD: December 31 Children playing traditional game at Makki Shah area. APP photo by Akram Ali APP11-311220 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children playing traditional game in front of their makeshift houses Children playing on a horse statue installed along Canal Road RAWALPINDI: August 25 – Children playing in rain water accumulated at Rawal Road after heavy monsoon rain in the city. APP photo by Abid...