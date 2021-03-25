Home Photos Feature Photos Children placing their ears on rail tracks trying to hear the vibration... PhotosFeature Photos Children placing their ears on rail tracks trying to hear the vibration of approaching train on the same track may cause any mishap and need the attention of concerned authorities Thu, 25 Mar 2021, 4:43 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-250321 MULTAN: March 25 - Children placing their ears on rail tracks trying to hear the vibration of approaching train on the same track may cause any mishap and need the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Qasim Ghauri APP13-250321 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children busy in colouring the eggs to celebrate Jashan-e-Norooz in traditional way throughout Gilgit-Baltistan Children are playing cricket match in front of closed shops due to government announced market close for two days in a week due to... Children enjoying swing in a local park at Latifabad