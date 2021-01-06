Home Photos Feature Photos Children enjoying playing with used tyres of motorcycles PhotosFeature Photos Children enjoying playing with used tyres of motorcycles Wed, 6 Jan 2021, 7:36 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP35-060121 HYDERABAD: January 06 Children enjoying playing with used tyres of motorcycles. APP photo by Farhan Khan APP35-060121 ALSO READ Children arranging and displaying packets of coal for sell to earn for livelihood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Children arranging and displaying packets of coal for sell to earn for livelihood Children have been enjoying cradle in the outskirts of the city A woman with her children busy in preparing dung-cake used for burning purpose