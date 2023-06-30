PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Children enjoying camel ride at Sea View Clifton on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations Fri, 30 Jun 2023, 10:58 PM TwitterFacebookWhatsAppPinterestLinkedinEmailTelegramCopy URL APP29-300623 KARACHI: June 30 - Children enjoying camel ride at Sea View Clifton on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations. APP/SDQ/ABB APP29-300623 KARACHI: APP30-300623 KARACHI: June 30 – A large number of people enjoying swing at the play land in the Clifton area on the second day of Eid-ul-Adha. APP/SDQ/ABB Sponsored Ad