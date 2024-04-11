Children enjoy swings in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations

Children enjoy swings in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations
APP21-110424 LAHORE: April 11- Children enjoy swings in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. APP/AMI/ABB
Children enjoy swings in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations
APP21-110424
LAHORE: April 11-
Children enjoy swings in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations
APP22-110424
LAHORE: April 11- Children enjoy swings in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. APP/AMI/ABB
Children enjoy swings in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations
APP23-110424
LAHORE: April 11 – A large number of people visit Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. APP/AMI/ABB
Children enjoy swings in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park on the 2nd day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations
APP24-110424
LAHORE: April 11 – People enjoy boating in Gulshan Iqbal Park on the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. APP/AMI/ABB

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services