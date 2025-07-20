Sunday, July 20, 2025
HomePhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosChildren enjoy bathe in rainwater accumulated on Makki Shah Road, which was...
PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos

Children enjoy bathe in rainwater accumulated on Makki Shah Road, which was submerged following heavy rainfall

Children enjoy bathe in rainwater accumulated on Makki Shah Road, which was submerged following heavy rainfall
APP23-200725 HYDERABAD: July 20 – Children enjoy bathe in rainwater accumulated on Makki Shah Road, which was submerged following heavy rainfall. APP/AKS/FHA
23
- Advertisement -
Children enjoy bathe in rainwater accumulated on Makki Shah Road, which was submerged following heavy rainfall
APP23-200725
HYDERABAD
Children enjoy bathe in rainwater accumulated on Makki Shah Road, which was submerged following heavy rainfall
APP24-200725
HYDERABAD
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan