Children crossing barbed wire due to closed Red Crescent Road at Latifabad Unit Number 06 during smart lockdown after several cases of COVID-19 in different areas of Taluka Latifabad

Mon, 23 Nov 2020, 5:52 PM

HYDERABAD: November 23 Children crossing barbed wire due to closed Red Crescent Road at Latifabad Unit Number 06 during smart lockdown after several cases of COVID-19 in different areas of Taluka Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan