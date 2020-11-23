Children crossing barbed wire due to closed Red Crescent Road at Latifabad Unit Number 06 during smart lockdown after several cases of COVID-19 in different areas of Taluka Latifabad
APP photo by Farhan Khan
APP18-231120

