Home Photos Feature Photos Children busy in playing glass balls at Phandu area PhotosFeature Photos Children busy in playing glass balls at Phandu area Thu, 14 Jan 2021, 6:11 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP21-140121 PESHAWAR: January 14 - Children busy in playing glass balls at Phandu area. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum APP21-140121 ALSO READ A vendor busy in chopping wood into pieces at his warehouse in Provincial Capital RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A vendor busy in chopping wood into pieces at his warehouse in Provincial Capital Farmers busy in their work in a field near Naudero Road Children enjoying playing with top at Kumhar para